Read the shocking threatening messages that President RUTO’s speechwriter ERIC NG’ENO sent to the lady they contracted to develop spying software after breaching the contract.

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - President William Ruto’s speech writer Eric Ng’eno is on the spot for sending threatening messages to Jackie Maina Lawrence, an IT guru who had been contracted to develop spying software.
Jackie produced the threatening messages after she moved
to court and sued Ng’eno and other senior government officials for breaching
the contract.
In the messages, Ng’eno hurls unprintable insults at Jackie
and threatens to kill her and her family.
On July 26, 2024, Ng’eno sent a message to Jackie, telling
her to say her last prayers.
Ng’eno and other senior government officials had approached
Jackie and contracted her to develop
the spying software and propaganda tool, with reports indicating that the deal
was worth Ksh 130 million.
However, they breached the contract, causing her a significant loss.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
