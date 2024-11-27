Read the shocking threatening messages that President RUTO’s speechwriter ERIC NG’ENO sent to the lady they contracted to develop spying software after breaching the contract.





Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - President William Ruto’s speech writer Eric Ng’eno is on the spot for sending threatening messages to Jackie Maina Lawrence, an IT guru who had been contracted to develop spying software.

Jackie produced the threatening messages after she moved to court and sued Ng’eno and other senior government officials for breaching the contract.

In the messages, Ng’eno hurls unprintable insults at Jackie and threatens to kill her and her family.

On July 26, 2024, Ng’eno sent a message to Jackie, telling her to say her last prayers.

Ng’eno and other senior government officials had approached Jackie and contracted her to develop the spying software and propaganda tool, with reports indicating that the deal was worth Ksh 130 million.

However, they breached the contract, causing her a significant loss.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.