This VIDEO of Kisumu Senator TOM OJIENDA dishing out handouts to his constituents has left Kenyans talking.





Sunday, November 24, 2024 - A video has emerged of Kisumu County Senator, Prof. Tom Ojienda, dishing out handouts to his constituents.

Instead of fostering long-term development in his area, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) elected Senator was seen dishing out Sh 200 to his constituents which is a big embarrassment.

Here is the video of Kisumu County Senator, Prof Tom Ojienda dishing bribes to his constituents instead of using the money to launch long-term and sustainable projects to help them.

we must face out such generational behaviours if we need leaders.Youths please dont be intoxicated by such old behaviours,we are a majority and we can Overhaul the leadership of this country.#UndeclaredMartialLaw ,Ndindi Nyoro,Peter Kenneth,Aoko,Adani,sugoi,Matiang'i,Moses Kuria pic.twitter.com/kmihxr1cPu — ME-THINKS (@itsCephasMakini) November 24, 2024

