This VIDEO of Kisumu Senator TOM OJIENDA dishing out handouts to his constituents has left Kenyans talking.


Sunday, November 24, 2024 - A video has emerged of Kisumu County Senator, Prof. Tom Ojienda, dishing out handouts to his constituents.

Instead of fostering long-term development in his area, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) elected Senator was seen dishing out Sh 200 to his constituents which is a big embarrassment.

Here is the video of Kisumu County Senator, Prof Tom Ojienda dishing bribes to his constituents instead of using the money to launch long-term and sustainable projects to help them.

