Defiant Treasury CS JOHN MBADI defends RAILA ODINGA for backing botched ADANI deals.





Sunday, November 24, 2024 - Treasury and National Planning Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has defended former Prime Minister Raila Odinga regarding his past support for the controversial Adani Group.

In mid-October, the former prime minister stated that the Indian conglomerate has a good reputation and proven capabilities in projects.

“Adani is a credible partner. They have proven their capabilities in projects that surpass what we have seen in East Africa," Raila said in support of the government’s earlier decision to award some lucrative contracts to the Indian conglomerate.

While defending Raila, Mbadi noted that the AUC chairmanship candidate had recognized some of the incredible projects undertaken by the Adani Group in other countries.

He pointed out that it might not be easy for one to verify how Adani got deals in other places if they do not live there.

“I think what Raila said is that Adani has done some projects in some places that can be seen.

"Like in Mumbai, they have an excellent airport. Whether they corrupted that one, we cannot know.

"Kwani sisi tunaishi India nijue kama amebribe watu huku ile ajenge airport (Do we live in India to know whether they bribed people there to get the contracts of building airports),” Mbadi said.

