VIDEO of GACHAGUA’s handlers bribing Murang’a residents to attend a peace concert held at Ihura Stadium and cheer him - He gate-crashed the event.





Monday, November 25, 2024 - A video has emerged showing the moment locals in Murang’a were reportedly given money to attend a peace concert hosted by Akorino singer Martin Wa Janet at Ihura Stadium and cheer former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua gate-crashed the event with his allies, forcing the host to switch off the microphone and speakers.

In the video, a man wearing a white t-shirt written ‘I am a Villager’- a slogan associated with Gachagua- is seen dishing out money to the locals.

They were reportedly being bribed to cheer Gachagua at the event.

Watch the video

VIDEO of GACHAGUA’s handlers dishing out handouts to Murang’a residents to attend a peace concert held at Ihura Stadium pic.twitter.com/JtwiwPSy1i — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 25, 2024

