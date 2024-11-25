VIDEO of GACHAGUA’s handlers bribing Murang’a residents to attend a peace concert held at Ihura Stadium and cheer him - He gate-crashed the event.


Monday, November 25, 2024 - A video has emerged showing the moment locals in Murang’a were reportedly given money to attend a peace concert hosted by Akorino singer Martin Wa Janet at Ihura Stadium and cheer former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua gate-crashed the event with his allies, forcing the host to switch off the microphone and speakers.

In the video, a man wearing a white t-shirt written ‘I am a Villager’- a slogan associated with Gachagua- is seen dishing out money to the locals.

They were reportedly being bribed to cheer Gachagua at the event.

