UHURU’s man reveals the looming alliance that will send RUTO to SUGOI in 2027 – LOOK!





Monday, November 25, 2024 - Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has revealed details of an impending grand coalition that will defeat President William Ruto in 2027.

Speaking during a church service at the Jesus Teaching Ministry in Embakasi East, Kioni stated that the movement, led by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, will bring in leaders like former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.

“We follow Kalonzo because we know he has the ability and the vision to help Kenya. He has helped before and he will continue to help,” Kioni stated.

“We have mentioned the names of those we want in the grand coalition because we need to unseat Ruto. We have to come together as a group to remove him from office. We have to make sure it is a one-touch deal,” he added.

According to former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ally, for the grand coalition to unseat Ruto in one try, they needed to bring together powerful leaders with the capability of defeating him.

“So that it happens in one touch, we want to bring leaders like Matiang’i and Natembeya together to ensure Ruto goes home,” he added.

Decrying claims that the former cabinet secretary had a pending case in court, Kioni reiterated that the President also had a pending court at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

