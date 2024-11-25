RUTO defies Catholic Bishops and vows to continue donating to churches despite their rejection of his contributions.





Monday, November 25, 2024 – Defiant President William Ruto has vowed to continue donating to churches as a way to seek blessings after Catholic Bishops rejected his Sh5.8 million donation.

Speaking at an Interdenominational church service in Kapsitet Primary School in Kericho County as the guest of honour, Ruto maintained that he will continue fulfilling various needs of the Church including building structures as well as giving tithes.

As a result, he told off his critics, who were unhappy about his donations, including the Catholic Church,

“We are going to serve God through our giving. We have absolutely no apologies to make as we give to God,” Ruto asserted dismissing critics.

The president took some time to explain the benefits of giving to the church underscoring that it is a form of service to God.

"We are going to give for the building of the church and for God's work. Our salvation is a product of giving. It is God who gave first. That is why we have the privilege to know Christ," he told congregants.

“And because God gave first as an example, we are going to give, in keeping so that the word of God word can reach others who have not known God,” he added.

The announcement came barely a week after his Ksh5.8 million was rejected by the Catholic Church. While careful not to mention the incident, the President said he was not shaken adding he would continue to give.

He added that he has been building churches and supporting God’s work for over thirty years. In all that period, he has seen the results of giving.

He said he would champion giving no matter pledging to teach others how to give.

The Kenyan DAILY POST