RUTO defies Catholic Bishops and vows to continue donating to churches despite their rejection of his contributions.

Monday, November 25, 2024 – Defiant President William Ruto has vowed to continue donating to churches as a way to seek blessings after Catholic Bishops rejected his Sh5.8 million donation.
Speaking at an
Interdenominational church service in Kapsitet Primary School in
Kericho County as the guest of honour, Ruto maintained that he will
continue fulfilling various needs of the Church including building structures
as well as giving tithes.
As a result, he told off his
critics, who were unhappy about his donations, including the Catholic Church,
“We are going to serve God
through our giving. We have absolutely no apologies to make as we give to God,”
Ruto asserted dismissing critics.
The president took some time to
explain the benefits of giving to the church underscoring that it is a form of
service to God.
"We are going to give for
the building of the church and for God's work. Our salvation is a product
of giving. It is God who gave first. That is why we have the privilege to know
Christ," he told congregants.
“And because God gave first as
an example, we are going to give, in keeping so that the word of God word can
reach others who have not known God,” he added.
The announcement came barely a
week after his Ksh5.8 million was rejected by the Catholic Church. While
careful not to mention the incident, the President said he was not shaken
adding he would continue to give.
He added that he has been
building churches and supporting God’s work for over thirty years. In all that
period, he has seen the results of giving.
He said he would champion giving
no matter pledging to teach others how to give.
