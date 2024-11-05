Video of Former Tahidi High Actor TEACHER MWEPOSI drunk like a skunk emerges - He is now crying for help after relocating to the village.





Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - Former Tahidi High actor Benard Githii Mwangi, better known as Teacher Mweposi, a former teacher in the beloved high school series Tahidi High aired on Citizen TV, is languishing in the village after his acting career flopped.

Teacher Mweposi recently begged for help from well-wishers as he struggles with ill-health upcountry.

He lamented that his wife left him after things went south and currently, he is struggling to make ends meet despite being a household name.

"I was forced to move there because of life's challenges. I started falling sick; I have been battling diabetes and high blood pressure. Here, I have been trying to do a few things just to better my life," he said.

It is now emerging that the disgraced actor wasted his fortunes on alcohol.

A video of him drunk like a skunk has surfaced online even as he begs for help.

A Video Of Former Tahidi High Actor Teacher Mweposi Drunk Like a Skunk Emerges- He Is Now Crying For Help After He Relocated to The Village pic.twitter.com/ltES8t2yh3 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 5, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.