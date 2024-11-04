Breakthrough as detectives arrest a boda boda rider who ferried a key suspect to the location where slain Wells Fargo Manager WILLIS AYIEKO was abducted before being murdered (PHOTO).





Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - Detectives have made an additional arrest in the ongoing investigation into the murder of Willis Ayieko Onyango, a former Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo.

The suspect, Fredrick Otieno Omondi, was apprehended in Kisumu and is believed to have played a significant role in the events preceding this tragic incident.



Omondi, a motorcycle rider, is alleged to have provided transport for Victor Ouma, also known as Sisco, to the location where Onyango was abducted. Victor Ouma Okoth is currently in police custody and has been linked to the crime, alongside his deceased brother, Robert Wakolo Okoth, as well as other yet-to-be-identified individuals.



The investigation is ongoing, with the DCI actively pursuing several leads to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding Onyango's murder.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.