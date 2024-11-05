SONKO reacts to Senior Government official’s leaked private videos with over 300 different women.





Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has reacted to the trending leaked private videos of Equatorial Guinea's financial crime chief, Baltasar Ebang Engonga.

The trending senior government official, who is the head of the National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF), finds himself at the center of a national scandal after explicit personal recordings surfaced online.



The tapes, allegedly numbering over 300, depict Ebang in encounters with multiple women, some of whom are reported to be married, including the wife of the Presidential security head and his own brother’s spouse.

Taking to his X account, Sonko said that although he doesn't support infidelity, the Equatorial Government should consider awarding Ebang for his unique marketing approach.



Sonko noted that Equatorial Guinea is trending worldwide, thanks to Ebang's leaked private videos that show his encounters with different women.

''Although I don’t support infidelity, I think they should consider awarding this guy for his unique marketing approach. Thanks to him, his country Equatorial Guinea is now trending worldwide with hotel rooms reportedly fully booked as tourists from all over the world rush to visit.

"The Ministry of Tourism could be missing a big opportunity here as he could even become their brand ambassador, helping to further promote the country on a global stage,'' he tweeted.





