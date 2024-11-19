U.S President-elect DONALD TRUMP makes good his threat as he puts 30,000 Kenyans on notice for deportation

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - At least 30,000 Kenyans living in the United States have been put on high alert.
This is after U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump made good his threat to deport all illegal
migrants from the U.S.
He confirmed he would declare a
national emergency to carry out his campaign promise of mass deportations of
illegal migrants living in the U.S.
Trump, who is among the most
active world leaders on social media, reposted a post from November 8 by his
ally Tom Fitton, the head of the conservative Judicial Watch organization.
In his post, Fitton suggested
that the new administration was “prepared to declare a national emergency and
will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass
deportation program.”
To achieve his goal of
mitigating illegal immigrants, Trump has lined up several immigration
hardliners to serve in key Cabinet positions, including South Dakota Governor
Kristi Noem. Noem was picked to be Homeland Security secretary, pending Senate
confirmation.
In the run-up to the US
elections, Trump took a strong focus on immigration as one of his
main campaign issues, especially over the rising number of immigrants.
During his campaigns, he vowed
to close the border and stop the flow of illegal immigration, which according
to him rose to unprecedented levels during the Biden-Harris administration.
Currently, 11 million migrants are living in the U.S. without legal immigration
status, including Kenyans.
At least 30,000 Kenyans are reported to be living in the US without proper legal documentation, according to data from the 2020 US Census Bureau.
The number could be higher in 2024.
