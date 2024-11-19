U.S President-elect DONALD TRUMP makes good his threat as he puts 30,000 Kenyans on notice for deportation





Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - At least 30,000 Kenyans living in the United States have been put on high alert.

This is after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump made good his threat to deport all illegal migrants from the U.S.

He confirmed he would declare a national emergency to carry out his campaign promise of mass deportations of illegal migrants living in the U.S.

Trump, who is among the most active world leaders on social media, reposted a post from November 8 by his ally Tom Fitton, the head of the conservative Judicial Watch organization.

In his post, Fitton suggested that the new administration was “prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program.”

To achieve his goal of mitigating illegal immigrants, Trump has lined up several immigration hardliners to serve in key Cabinet positions, including South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Noem was picked to be Homeland Security secretary, pending Senate confirmation.

In the run-up to the US elections, Trump took a strong focus on immigration as one of his main campaign issues, especially over the rising number of immigrants.

During his campaigns, he vowed to close the border and stop the flow of illegal immigration, which according to him rose to unprecedented levels during the Biden-Harris administration.

Currently, 11 million migrants are living in the U.S. without legal immigration status, including Kenyans.

At least 30,000 Kenyans are reported to be living in the US without proper legal documentation, according to data from the 2020 US Census Bureau.

The number could be higher in 2024.

The Kenyan DAILY POST