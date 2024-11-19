RUTO to reward Kibwezi West MP MWENGI MUTUSE with a plum position in his government for ensuring GACHAGUA was impeached





Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - President William Ruto is preparing to reward Members of Parliament who worked very hard to ensure that his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, was impeached.

Gachagua was impeached in October by the National Assembly and the Senate in a motion tabled by Kibwezi West Member of Parliament, Mwengi Mutuse.

After the motion's success, President William Ruto is reportedly rewarding loyal supporters while sidelining those who opposed it, including Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who has been removed from his influential role as the National Assembly Budget and Appropriation Committee Chairperson

According to parliamentary sources, President William Ruto has directed the appointment of Mutuse as the Chairperson of the National Assembly Roads and Transport Committee, replacing Ndia MP George Kariuki.

Other MPs reportedly facing dismissal for opposing Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment include Gathoni Wamuchomba, Chairperson of the Constitutional Implementation Committee; James Gakuya, Chairperson of the Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives Committee; and Nimrod Mbai, Chairperson of the Public Petitions Committee.

The Kenyan DAILY POST