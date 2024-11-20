RUTO is overworking! See the number of Kenyans that he has successfully managed to get jobs abroad

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 – President William Ruto is really delivering on his promise to have more Kenyans get well-paying jobs abroad.
According to Government
Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, many Kenyans have already secured jobs abroad
through government programs.
He noted that over 100,000
Kenyans have benefited from job opportunities in Canada and Australia among
other countries.
"A total of 105,367 Kenyans
have benefitted from job opportunities abroad in the United Kingdom, Canada,
Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain among others," he stated.
Mwaura also disclosed that the
government is in talks with other countries to open more job opportunities for
Kenyans interested in working abroad.
"The government is also
finalizing bilateral negotiations with other countries to expand our labor
export market beyond our traditional destinations. Active negotiations are in
the sunset stages with Russia, Poland, and Jordan to open more doors of
opportunities to Kenyans abroad.
"A new recruitment for
these foreign opportunities will kick off from 18th November to 6th December
2024 across the counties. We encourage Kenyans to seize these opportunities
which not only provides jobs but also skills and technology transfer to
Kenya," he added.
This comes two days after Labour
and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua announced the commencement
of a nationwide recruitment exercise for Kenyans seeking jobs
abroad.
In a statement, the CS said the
program will kick off on Wednesday, November 20, and will cover all 47
counties.
Mutua mentioned that interested
job seekers can participate in the program by bringing their ID cards and
relevant qualification documents.
