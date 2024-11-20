RUTO is overworking! See the number of Kenyans that he has successfully managed to get jobs abroad





Wednesday, November 20, 2024 – President William Ruto is really delivering on his promise to have more Kenyans get well-paying jobs abroad.

According to Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, many Kenyans have already secured jobs abroad through government programs.

He noted that over 100,000 Kenyans have benefited from job opportunities in Canada and Australia among other countries.

"A total of 105,367 Kenyans have benefitted from job opportunities abroad in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain among others," he stated.

Mwaura also disclosed that the government is in talks with other countries to open more job opportunities for Kenyans interested in working abroad.

"The government is also finalizing bilateral negotiations with other countries to expand our labor export market beyond our traditional destinations. Active negotiations are in the sunset stages with Russia, Poland, and Jordan to open more doors of opportunities to Kenyans abroad.

"A new recruitment for these foreign opportunities will kick off from 18th November to 6th December 2024 across the counties. We encourage Kenyans to seize these opportunities which not only provides jobs but also skills and technology transfer to Kenya," he added.

This comes two days after Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua announced the commencement of a nationwide recruitment exercise for Kenyans seeking jobs abroad.

In a statement, the CS said the program will kick off on Wednesday, November 20, and will cover all 47 counties.

Mutua mentioned that interested job seekers can participate in the program by bringing their ID cards and relevant qualification documents.

