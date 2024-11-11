Uproar as COTU Boss FRANCIS ATWOLI incites RUTO to use the numbers he has to change the Constitution

Monday, November 11, 2024 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) leader Francis Atwoli has urged President William Ruto to leverage his majority in both Houses of Parliament to amend the current Constitution.
Speaking in Khwisero, Kakamega
County, Atwoli said the current dispensation is a stumbling block to Ruto and
his administration.
The outspoken leader explained
that Ruto cannot successfully undertake his agenda as president due to the
avenues in the Constitution which give the citizenry the powers to challenge
policies and government undertaking they deem as oppressive and against the
law.
"We want the president to
help us change the Constitution of Kenya 2010. As is, the current constitution
gives people the leeway to run to courts to challenge the president whenever he
wants to bring us development.”
“A national project cannot
continue because it has been challenged in court. If someone killed you today,
they will be given bonds in court and then run around to prove themselves as
innocent.”
“We want to review our current
constitution. Some provisions tend to hold the president back, and his first
term might lapse without him achieving anything due to the cases challenging
his development agenda," said Atwoli.
Atwoli wants the Constitution
changed to enable the government to run without legal obstacles.
In Kenya, a constitutional
change can only happen after the citizenry has okayed it through a popular vote
in a referendum.
Atwoli's sentiments came in the
wake of the Executive facing off with petitioners challenging government
policies and agendas in court.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments