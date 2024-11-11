NATEMBEYA speaks on working with former DP RIGATHI GACHAGUA to bring RUTO and his government down ahead of 2027





Monday, November 11, 2024 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has sensationally denied reports of partnering with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to bring President William Ruto’s government down ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in his office over the weekend, Natembeya accused his political detractors of coming up with the lie.

According to Natembeya, he has never been in contact with Gachagua to deliberate on a possible political deal.

He clarified, however, that he is not an enemy of the deposed deputy president.

Natembeya said his detractors' spotlight on his likely partnership with Gachagua was malicious given that he has many friends.

"He doesn't have my phone number. I have never called him, and he has never called me.

"Wherever I go, I am told that I am working with Gachagua.

"In any case, he is not my enemy. There is no reason for me to pick a fight with him.

"Those against me thinking that they will find a reason to attack me by linking me with Gachagua are wasting their time," said Natembeya.

The Trans Nzoia governor noted that he was not pushing for any political alliance with the deposed deputy president.

At the same time, Natembeya faulted Gachagua for occasioning his own political tribulations.

According to the county boss, Gachagua’s goose was cooked after he showed tendencies of insubordination toward his boss, President William Ruto.

He referenced an instance in which Gachagua issued a press conference from Mombasa, alternating with the one by Ruto in Nairobi.

Natembeya stated that if he had been Ruto, he would equally not have allowed the former deputy president to continue with his wayward political moves.

The county boss has been advocating for Luhya unity, vowing to replace veteran leaders like Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula, whom he claims have not advanced the region’s prosperity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST