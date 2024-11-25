GACHAGUA now reveals the controversial multi-billion deal that led to his fallout with RUTO – You won’t believe this





Monday, November 25, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused his former boss, President William Ruto, of being allergic to the truth as well as not listening to the voice of the people.

Speaking during a church service in Kigumo, Murang'a County, yesterday, Gachagua claimed that the deal with the Adani Group is what led to his fallout with President Ruto.

According to Gachagua, he had told the president that the deals with the Indian firm were shady and that the people did not want it.

However, Ruto dismissed him, alleging that he was opposing government projects.

“The matter with Adani is what led to my fallout with the president. Because in the Cabinet, I was the only person who could tell him the truth.”

“All the others were cowards. I told him the issue with Adani is shady and the people don’t want it. He hated me. It was said I’m opposing government projects.”

“I would like to ask the president to take time to read the book of John 8:31. Let him agree to listen to the people of Kenya,” Gachagua claimed.

He further claimed that Ruto did not cancel the Adani deals out of a move from his heart but because the Indian firm's founder was indicted in the United States.

"Even after the president cancelled the deals, there was no need to clap for him because it did not come from his heart.”

“He only responded after that suspect was indicted in the United States," the former deputy president claimed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST