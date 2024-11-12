UHURU KENYATTA’s billionaire uncle GEORGE MUHOHO toasts with his sons as he celebrates his 86th birthday (PHOTO).





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s billionaire uncle George Muhoho has turned a year older.

Muhoho celebrated his 86th birthday in the company of his sons.

John Muhoho, one of his sons, posted a photo on his Instagram account and captioned it,” Lunch with the birthday boy....happy birthday to the boss, 86 looking great on him....we thank the most high,’’.

Muhoho, a former Cabinet Minister and longtime KAA Chairman has interests in aviation, real estate, and education.

He is among the richest Kenyans.

See photo.





