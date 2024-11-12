UHURU KENYATTA’s billionaire uncle GEORGE MUHOHO toasts with his sons as he celebrates his 86th birthday (PHOTO).

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s billionaire uncle George Muhoho has turned a year older.
Muhoho celebrated his 86th birthday in the
company of his sons.
John Muhoho, one of his sons, posted a photo on his
Instagram account and captioned it,” Lunch with the
birthday boy....happy birthday to the boss, 86 looking great on him....we thank
the most high,’’.
Muhoho, a former Cabinet Minister
and longtime KAA Chairman has interests in aviation, real estate, and
education.
He is among the richest Kenyans.
See photo.
