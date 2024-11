Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - An X user claims that some scammers have been running blood donation drives in Nairobi CBD and selling the donated blood in Somali.

They camp along busy streets in Nairobi CBD, especially along Archives, where they ask passersby to donate blood for their ‘relatives’.

However, the donated blood is not taken to their so-called ailing relatives.

It is reportedly sold in Somalia, where they make a killing.

Check post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.