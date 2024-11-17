UHURU confesses to being lonely during the installation of new Embu Catholic Bishop PETER KIMANI





Sunday, November 17, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has heaped praise on his friend Rev. Peter Kimani, who has been installed as the new bishop of Embu Diocese.

Speaking during the installation of Bishop Kimani in Embu yesterday, Uhuru described the new bishop as a responsible leader, humble, soft-spoken, and kind.

"I want to assure the people of Embu, you have won yourself a very responsible leader, very humble and soft-spoken, the former president said.

While congratulating him, Uhuru expressed his fear of being left lonely as his long-time friend Bishop Kimani has landed the top job as a priest.

"My friend, my Lord Bishop, I know they have welcomed you here, but now I have lost a friend. I will remain lonely. I will no longer have a friend to laugh with. Now I will only be looking at him from afar," the former President jokingly said.

He revealed that his friendship with Bishop Kimani brewed from a long time ago and now, although the two will remain friends, Uhuru will no longer be free to joke around with him.

"Now I fear him, he is now a boss, he can block my prayers from above," Uhuru lamented.

Uhuru requested the new bishop to welcome them after he had settled in his new post so that they could join Embu residents to develop the Catholic Church.

