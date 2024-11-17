How UHURU cleverly lectured RUTO and GACHAGUA on leadership as the three shared a podium in Embu yesterday – Look

Sunday, November 17, 2024 – President William Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua all attended the consecration and installation of Bishop Peter Kimani as Embu Bishop.
In his first public address in
front of both Ruto and the impeached Gachagua, Uhuru used the podium to
cleverly lecture them on leadership.
He called for peace and urged an
end to tribalism in the country
“We should pray for peace
in Kenya. Let us pray for cooperation between Kenyan citizens and leaders. Let
us stop tribalism and let us love each other,” he urged the crowd.
Uhuru reiterated that
togetherness in the country should be the main priority and that leaders and
citizens should all strive towards the growth of the country.
“We are all Kenyans. Kenya
cannot go forward if there’s conflict amongst citizens and when there is no
respect for each other. Leaders, respect the citizens, and the citizens will
respect you,” he urged.
Uhuru stated that he has
limited his political activity to just watching news on TV and listening to the
radio. His comments generated a great wave of laughter from the large crowd
present.
“I do not have much to say. You
know these days I do not speak much. I just watch TV and listen to the radio,”
Uhuru stated as he chuckled.
The former President’s comments
come in the wake of a period of political division in the country.
This was witnessed in the
impeachment of Gachagua and his subsequent replacement with Kithure Kindiki.
The aftermath of Gachagua’s
ouster exposed the deep rift between Ruto and Gachagua.
