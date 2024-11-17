How UHURU cleverly lectured RUTO and GACHAGUA on leadership as the three shared a podium in Embu yesterday – Look





Sunday, November 17, 2024 – President William Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua all attended the consecration and installation of Bishop Peter Kimani as Embu Bishop.

In his first public address in front of both Ruto and the impeached Gachagua, Uhuru used the podium to cleverly lecture them on leadership.

He called for peace and urged an end to tribalism in the country

“We should pray for peace in Kenya. Let us pray for cooperation between Kenyan citizens and leaders. Let us stop tribalism and let us love each other,” he urged the crowd.

Uhuru reiterated that togetherness in the country should be the main priority and that leaders and citizens should all strive towards the growth of the country.

“We are all Kenyans. Kenya cannot go forward if there’s conflict amongst citizens and when there is no respect for each other. Leaders, respect the citizens, and the citizens will respect you,” he urged.

Uhuru stated that he has limited his political activity to just watching news on TV and listening to the radio. His comments generated a great wave of laughter from the large crowd present.

“I do not have much to say. You know these days I do not speak much. I just watch TV and listen to the radio,” Uhuru stated as he chuckled.

The former President’s comments come in the wake of a period of political division in the country.

This was witnessed in the impeachment of Gachagua and his subsequent replacement with Kithure Kindiki.

The aftermath of Gachagua’s ouster exposed the deep rift between Ruto and Gachagua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST