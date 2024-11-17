RUTO updates UHURU on the progress of major projects after Catholic Bishops called him a big liar – Look!

Sunday, November 17, 2024 - President William Ruto shared a podium with former President Uhuru Kenyatta during yesterday's consecration and installation of Bishop Peter Kimani Ndung'u in Embu County.
This comes after Catholic
Bishops told Ruto unequivocally to stop lying and fulfill his pledges to
Kenyans during campaigns.
Ruto used the chance to defend
the status of government projects undertaken during Uhuru's term.
Addressing the congregation Ruto
noted that he was still in the process of implementing the legacy projects left
behind by the Uhuru regime.
While acknowledging Uhuru as his
ally, the Head of State disclosed that the government made seamless progress in
implementing the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) which began way back in 2017
during Kenyatta's leadership.
According to Ruto, the
government had already purchased adequate books and built more classrooms to
accommodate those undertaking the new curriculum.
The president further added that
the government was also planning to employ more teachers from December
this year to boost learning in schools.
"I want to inform our
former President Uhuru Kenyatta, the work you left for me, I am pushing it
forward, and in CBC, we began the new system in 2017, next year we will be
progressing to grade 9 and we have bought books and we are building classes and
by the end of the year, we will employ about 20,000 teachers," Ruto said.
On the Affordable Housing
Project, Ruto informed Uhuru that most of the houses built by the government
were on the verge of completion including the one in Embu which he noted was 80
per cent done.
Ruto went ahead to reveal that
his administration commenced the construction of the 160,000 housing units in
different parts of the country to provide jobs for unemployed Kenyans.
The president further vowed to streamline the health sector which he said posed a challenge for most Kenyans.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments