RUTO updates UHURU on the progress of major projects after Catholic Bishops called him a big liar – Look!





Sunday, November 17, 2024 - President William Ruto shared a podium with former President Uhuru Kenyatta during yesterday's consecration and installation of Bishop Peter Kimani Ndung'u in Embu County.

This comes after Catholic Bishops told Ruto unequivocally to stop lying and fulfill his pledges to Kenyans during campaigns.

Ruto used the chance to defend the status of government projects undertaken during Uhuru's term.

Addressing the congregation Ruto noted that he was still in the process of implementing the legacy projects left behind by the Uhuru regime.

While acknowledging Uhuru as his ally, the Head of State disclosed that the government made seamless progress in implementing the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) which began way back in 2017 during Kenyatta's leadership.

According to Ruto, the government had already purchased adequate books and built more classrooms to accommodate those undertaking the new curriculum.

The president further added that the government was also planning to employ more teachers from December this year to boost learning in schools.

"I want to inform our former President Uhuru Kenyatta, the work you left for me, I am pushing it forward, and in CBC, we began the new system in 2017, next year we will be progressing to grade 9 and we have bought books and we are building classes and by the end of the year, we will employ about 20,000 teachers," Ruto said.

On the Affordable Housing Project, Ruto informed Uhuru that most of the houses built by the government were on the verge of completion including the one in Embu which he noted was 80 per cent done.

Ruto went ahead to reveal that his administration commenced the construction of the 160,000 housing units in different parts of the country to provide jobs for unemployed Kenyans.

The president further vowed to streamline the health sector which he said posed a challenge for most Kenyans.

