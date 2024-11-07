UDA slayqueen Senator KAREN NYAMU flaunts what her mama gave her as she enjoys her birthday in South Africa (VIDEO).

Thursday, November 7, 2024 - Nominated UDA Senator Karen Nyamu is out of the country to celebrate her birthday.
The mother of three posted a video shaking what her mama gave
her in South Africa, where she is having a blast.
In one of the videos, the controversial senator is seen dancing along the roadside, wearing combat-style shorts and boots
like a slay queen.
Watch the video.
Samidoh's Sidechick and UDA Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu Shakes What Her Mama Gave Her As She Enjoys Her Birthday in South Africa pic.twitter.com/meBX1OzkQt— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 7, 2024
