UDA slayqueen Senator KAREN NYAMU flaunts what her mama gave her as she enjoys her birthday in South Africa (VIDEO).


Thursday, November 7, 2024 - Nominated UDA Senator Karen Nyamu is out of the country to celebrate her birthday.

The mother of three posted a video shaking what her mama gave her in South Africa, where she is having a blast.

In one of the videos, the controversial senator is seen dancing along the roadside, wearing combat-style shorts and boots like a slay queen.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments