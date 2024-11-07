PHOTOs of EMMA ODHUNO, who is among the 31 suspects arrested after defrauding 2 Dubai businessmen of millions of shillings in a fake gold scam - She is JALANGO’s friend.





Thursday, November 7, 2024 - Emma Odhuno is among thirty-one suspects arrested on Tuesday in connection with a gold scam.

The court heard that on diverse dates between 24th August 2024 and 19th October 2024, the suspects defrauded two Dubai-based businessmen of millions of shillings by falsely pretending that they were in a position to sell them 35kgs of gold.

The suspects linked to the fake gold scam syndicate were arrested in a crackdown by detectives from the Operations Support Unit in Nairobi's Runda estate on Tuesday after the two foreign nationals were conned.

Emma is a close friend of Lang’ata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o and she masquerades as a fashion designer.

