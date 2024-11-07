Another serial killer on the prowl? - Panic as a young Somali lady goes missing in Eastleigh after being picked up by a Taxi Driver of Somali origin (PHOTO).





Thursday, November 7, 2024 - The family of Ikran Mohammed Ugas is in distress after she went missing under unclear circumstances.

She was reportedly picked up by a taxi driver of Somali origin last night before she went missing.

Efforts to trace her have been futile after her phone was switched off.

The taxi driver’s phone has also been switched off.

The incident comes at a time when femicide cases are on the rise in the country.

A few days ago, detectives arrested a male taxi driver based in Eastleigh, who is believed to be a serial killer.

The suspect abducted and brutally murdered a mother, her daughter, and her niece.

He also lured a lady into an apartment in Lavington where he murdered her and boiled her body parts, before dumping the remains near Langata cemetery.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.