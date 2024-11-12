UDA makes good its threat as it sacks poor GACHAGUA and replaces him accordingly - Look!





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has officially been kicked out as Deputy Party Leader of President William Ruto’s UDA.

This is after UDA officially named Kithure Kindiki as Deputy Party Leader, effectively ending Gachagua’s tenure.

Kindiki, who was sworn in as Kenya's new deputy president at the start of November, was officially announced as UDA's new deputy in a statement shared by the party yesterday.

"By virtue of the resolution of the National Assembly and the vote of the Senate and by operations of articles 75 (3) and 45(7) of the constitution, Rigathi Gachagua is unable to perform the duties of the deputy party leader and thus ceases to hold office of the Deputy Party Leader," the statement read.

However, according to sources, Gachagua was not expelled from the party and it is his choice to continue as an ordinary member or quit.

"As of now, the only thing that has been done is the changing of the party leadership. Gachagua has just been replaced. A decision on expulsion has not been made.

"He is free to be a member of our party if he wishes or not," our source stated.

The latest development came just days after Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, who serves as the UDA Chair, announced changes within the party's hierarchy at the top were imminent.

Mbarire made the remarks during the swearing-in ceremony of DP Kindiki, citing the UDA party constitution.

Kindiki affirmed his new position as UDA's deputy during the party's NEC meeting yesterday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST