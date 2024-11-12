“No one has ever tried to bribe me,” - Chief Justice MARTHA KOOME dismisses bribery allegations at the Supreme Court





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - Chief Justice Martha Koome has spoken about claims of bribery and corruption at the Judiciary.

In an interview with BBC on Monday, Koome who is also the President of the Supreme Court of Kenya, said in her 22-year tenure as a judge, nobody has ever approached her with a bribe.

"In all these 22 years I’ve been a judge and a chief justice, nobody has ever approached me with a bribe. I would have them arrested," Koome said.

Some Kenyans have coined the term "jurispesa"—a blend of "jurisprudence" and "pesa" (Swahili for money)—to suggest corruption within the judiciary.

But she defended herself and her colleagues, asking anyone making such accusations to present the evidence to the security agencies or to the judicial oversight commission.

She told the BBC Africa Daily podcast that the claims were "meant to undermine my credibility."

"It is supposed to distract me. I know who I am and I know what I have done and what I am going to do." she asserted, adding that she would always remain impartial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST