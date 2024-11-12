Things will no longer be the same again! Education CS JULIUS MIGOS now reveals what will happen going forward to the school if a student is caught cheating





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 – It is a huge reprieve for parents and teachers after Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos revealed that Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) will no longer cancel entire centers' national exams if malpractice is detected.

Addressing examiners at Lang'ata Sub-County Headquarters in Nairobi, Migos noted that the examiner will handle cheating cases on an individual basis to ensure that no collateral damages are incurred.

Migos explained that security measures were put in place to curb leakages and that individuals, including students, carry their crosses when caught.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I am here to report that we put in place very serious measures to the extent that this year if there is any malpractice, we are not going to condemn the whole school, center, or number of people who are there. It is going to be individualized," the CS stated.

"I say that because, for example, if you are moving from here (center) to the school and you open those exam papers and take a photo, we will know that it is you because you picked it from here. So we will deal with you as individuals."

Migos further noted that in case a student is caught, the investigators will use the individual's serialised exam papers to determine the source of the malpractice and punish the culpable examiners or students.

In cases of collaboration in malpractice at a specific centre, the CS assured that the government would only deal with individuals after the conclusion of investigations.

He noted that blanket punishments affected innocent participants whose hard work was overlooked.

In previous instances, entire schools saw their exams cancelled after KNEC investigations concluded that some centers were engaged in exam malpractices.

