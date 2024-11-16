Uasin Gishu Woman Rep GLADYS SHOLLEI slams Catholic Bishops for publicly criticizing President RUTO





Saturday, November 16, 2024 - Uasin Gishu County Woman Representative, Gladys Shollei, has surprised Kenyans by suggesting that Catholic bishops should have privately criticized President William Ruto's administration instead of doing so publicly.

In a hard-hitting statement, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) condemned the government for inefficiencies and corruption within various government agencies.

Their remarks, described as unusually blunt, sparked sharp responses from political leaders allied to President William Ruto.

Addressing a press conference, Shollei questioned the bishops' decision to air their grievances publicly, arguing that they had direct access to the president.

"When I look at the bishops, if there are people who have an audience with the president, it is the Bishops and the church leaders. Usually, they have the ability to meet the president in the state house.

In fact, they will get an appointment ahead of me and they will be able to meet the president. So if you're able to meet the president one on one, why don't you counsel the president in private?" Shollei posed.

