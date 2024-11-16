RUTO appoints former Nairobi Governor Dr. EVANS KIDERO to a lucrative position in his government.





Saturday, November 16, 2024 - President William Ruto has appointed former Nairobi County Governor, Dr. Evans Kidero, to a lucrative position in his government.

In a Gazette Notice dated Friday 15th, Ruto appointed Kidero as the chairman of the Board of Directors for the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC).

This move comes as part of Ruto’s efforts to shape a new leadership structure within his government.

Kidero's appointment also comes with the revocation of Hussein Tene Debasso’s previous appointment as KNTC Chairperson.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (a) of the State Corporations Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Evans Odhiambo Kidero(Dr.) to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya National Trading Corporation, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from 15th November, 2024.

"The appointment of Hussein Tene Debasso is revoked," reads the Gazette notice.

