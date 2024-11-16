Stop complaining and give RUTO time to deliver – COTU boss FRANCIS ATWOLI urges Kenyans





Saturday, November 16, 2024 - COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has called on Kenyans to be patient and give President William Ruto time to fulfill his promises.

In a passionate appeal on Friday, Atwoli stressed the importance of giving the government the space to put its house in order and deliver essential services to the people.

The veteran trade unionist pointed out that the Kenya Kwanza government was still trying to implement some of its policies.

“As we continue putting things in line, we need the support of Kenyans. Every government, before it is formed, has to put some mechanism in place to implement its own manifesto, i.e. the manifesto of Kenya Kwanza.

"It must be given time to implement. This government has been in place for only two years," he stated.

Atwoli, who represents workers on the Social Health Authority (SHA) board, called for unity and support from Kenyans as the government works to establish a functional Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

