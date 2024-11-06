Two mechanics lynched in Ruai for siphoning fuel from vehicles at their workplace.





Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - Two mechanics, John Oduor Otieno and Emmanuel Oduor Martin, were reportedly killed at a garage in Ruai, Nairobi, following allegations of fuel siphoning from vehicles at their workplace.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred on Monday afternoon after other workers accused them of siphoning fuel from parked cars, reportedly to sell.

This led to an altercation where the two mechanics were attacked and lynched.

The parents of the deceased informed the authorities of the incident, and a police team arrived at the garage to find both bodies with multiple visible injuries, inflicted by blunt objects.

Following investigations, police arrested two suspects in connection with the incident.

They are now being questioned on charges of murder.

Police emphasized that rather than resorting to violence, the suspects should have detained the two men and reported them to authorities for proper legal handling.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.