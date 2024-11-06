Thank you Mr. President for rewarding education - SOSSION hails RUTO for picking Prof. KINDIKI as new DP

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 – Former ODM nominated MP Wilson Sossion has hailed President William Ruto for choosing Prof. Kithure Kindiki to replace Rigathi Gachagua as Deputy President.
Speaking during an interview,
Sossion said by Ruto picking Kindiki, he rewarded hard work and education.
According to the former
secretary-general of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), politics
should always consider rewarding education.
Sossion expressed his happiness, as a teacher, to see Kindiki, a professor of law, appointed as Kenya’s second-in-command.
The former lawmaker argued that
Kindiki has a strong educational background that will be useful to the country’s
public administration.
“On the appointment of Abraham
Kithure Kindiki, the professor of law, and one of the youngest professors this
country prides of and a brilliant young man, I think I should congratulate
him.”
“To me and him as educators, we
can say this is a big reward to education. Politics must reward education, and
so that has been done and I am the happiest man.”
“The president has picked an
eminent professor who comes with a strong education background that is useful in
the country’s public administration,” Sossion stated.
President Ruto picked Kindiki as
the DP following the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua, whose efforts to fight
for survival in the corridors of justice failed.
