Thank you Mr. President for rewarding education - SOSSION hails RUTO for picking Prof. KINDIKI as new DP





Wednesday, November 6, 2024 – Former ODM nominated MP Wilson Sossion has hailed President William Ruto for choosing Prof. Kithure Kindiki to replace Rigathi Gachagua as Deputy President.

Speaking during an interview, Sossion said by Ruto picking Kindiki, he rewarded hard work and education.

According to the former secretary-general of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), politics should always consider rewarding education.

Sossion expressed his happiness, as a teacher, to see Kindiki, a professor of law, appointed as Kenya’s second-in-command.

The former lawmaker argued that Kindiki has a strong educational background that will be useful to the country’s public administration.

“On the appointment of Abraham Kithure Kindiki, the professor of law, and one of the youngest professors this country prides of and a brilliant young man, I think I should congratulate him.”

“To me and him as educators, we can say this is a big reward to education. Politics must reward education, and so that has been done and I am the happiest man.”

“The president has picked an eminent professor who comes with a strong education background that is useful in the country’s public administration,” Sossion stated.

President Ruto picked Kindiki as the DP following the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua, whose efforts to fight for survival in the corridors of justice failed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST