HENDRICK NYONGESA, a former Head of Procurement at NYS, sentenced to 7 years in prison for making a false document as WAIGURU walks free.





Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - Hendrick Nyongesa, a former Head of Procurement at the National Youth Service (NYS), has been sentenced to 7 years in prison after he was found guilty of making a false document, contrary to Section 347(a) as read with Section 349 of the Penal Code.

Further, Nyongesa has been handed a five-year jail term for breach of trust by a person employed in the Public Service, contrary to Section 127(1) as read with Section 127(2) of the Penal Code.

The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently, without the option of a fine.

Nyongesa was convicted for these actions that took place on the 1st of December, 2014, at an unknown location within the Republic of Kenya.

The court heard that Nyongesa, together with others not before the court, with intent to defraud, made a false document, namely a Ministry of Public Works Supplies Branch circular, purporting it to be a genuine document issued by the said ministry.

The court also sentenced former NYS Director of Finance, Samuel Wachenje, to 5 years imprisonment without the option of a fine.

Court ruled that Wachenje and Nyongesa, between the 1st of December, 2014, and the 5th of June, 2015, at the NYS headquarters in Nairobi, both being persons employed in the Public Service, committed a breach of trust by processing payments that led to the loss of money at the NYS.

The sentences were read by Hon. Wandia Nyamu on behalf of Justice Wendy Kagendo.





