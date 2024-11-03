RUTO blames parents over the abductions and killings of women as he makes another promise after human bones were dumped at Lang’ata cemetery





Monday, November 4, 2024 - President William Ruto has announced that his government will take key strides to address the ever-rising cases of femicide that have been on the rise in the country.

Speaking in Nairobi during the 73rd Anniversary of the African Divine Church, Ruto revealed that his government will do whatever it takes to help address the problem.

According to Ruto, he will see to it that the police are empowered with the necessary resources to aid their operational framework in addressing the cases.

''We have a criminal problem and we have a moral problem, we need to address both of them. As government I want to promise you that we will go out of our way to provide resources for our police to deal with this challenge,’’ Ruto declared.

Ruto’s comments came after Nairobi Governor Johson Sakaja requested him to address the plight of the hundreds of women who have ended up victims of the vice, which has in the last three months alone claimed the lives of 97 women according to data from the police.

According to Ruto, the rise in the cases of violence against women was particularly to blame on moral and criminal issues, which he stated had been overlooked in the recent past.

Ruto further called upon parents and Kenyans to come together and aid the authorities in combating violence that has left many with injuries and in extreme cases, some ending up dead.

''Equally, as parents, starting with myself, parents, as Kenyans, we must also deal with the moral issue. Let us not just finger-point as to who should do what, we should also begin by saying as a citizen what will I do to stop the menace,’’ he added.

Consequently, the President also challenged the perpetrators of the vice to consider changing their minds before hurting many women across the nation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST