Treasury CS JOHN MBADI now reveals what will happen to JKIA after RUTO cancelled controversial Adani deal





Monday, November 25, 2024 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has broken his silence over what will happen to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after President William Ruto cancelled Adani deal to expand the airport.

Speaking in Kisumu, Mbadi announced that the government is open to a new investor taking up the expansion after the collapse of the Adani deal.

According to Mbadi, the government is now free to explore new partnerships with interested parties.

He explained that the Adani deal was structured as a Privately Initiated Partnership (PIP), which allowed for termination at any time.

Mbadi emphasised that this cancellation was possible because the contract had not yet been signed, which was the situation in Kenya's case.

“The Adani procurement system was a PIP, which meant that it could be terminated at any time, at any stage, so long as you have not signed the contract,” he announced.

“We are still open to any other investor out there who wants to come in and invest by partnering with the government to develop JKIA,” Mbadi affirmed.

The CS added that it was imperative for renovations to be conducted at JKIA due to its deteriorating state and pressing problems.

“The investment is a must because we need to address the state of JKIA.

"JKIA is now outdated and dilapidated. It is not an airport that can compete with others in the region,” he noted

