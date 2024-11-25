Some bosses are heartless - See what Quickmart Supermarket Nyalenda branch manager did to a junior staff! He preys on ladies.





Monday, November 25, 2024 - Following a series of exposés regarding poor working conditions at Quickmart supermarket chain, new claims from current and former employees continue to shed light on issues within the company’s operations.

While previous revelations focused on the Nairobi branches and senior management, the latest submissions extend the spotlight to regional stores, pointing to systemic failures in management oversight, outsourcing practices, and employee welfare.



"Good evening Nyakundi. About Quickmart I worked at Nyalenda branch in Kisumu.

"There was a manager named Kariuki who was mistreating wafanyikazi badly especially ladies.

"Usipopeana kasusu hauna lako. He has gotten many people fired.

"The problem with Quickmart is the management of outsourcing agents.

"The outsourcing management huwa hawataki kusikiza kesi imeletwa na their bosses 'Quickmart'.

"When I was at Nyalenda they even tried bringing an outsourced regional supervisor but when they arrived they turned against the employees because hawataki kumwaga unga.

"Here is my complaint about them during my time in Nyalenda."

