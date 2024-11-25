State House in panic as GACHAGUA promises to make a big political announcement – Look!





Monday, November 25, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sent shockwaves across the country with State House already in panic mode.

This is after he announced that he would be announcing his next political move following his impeachment.

Speaking during a church service at AIPCA Kangari in Murang'a County, Gachagua announced that he will be formally making the announcement at the start of next year on his next political move.

According to Gachagua, the region had studied the political playbook of President William Ruto after the latter supported his impeachment calls indicating that his announcement would shake up the space in Mt Kenya.

''This January, I will tell you what we have agreed and it is good that I have said that my friend the President did well in bringing on this political fight with the people of the mountain as we have now known him,’’ Gachagua revealed.

''Next year, the political movement that will come out of Mt Kenya region will make the 2002 movement look like a joke,'' he added.

The former DP further revealed that he was actively involved in engagement talks with key people from the region on his next political steps.

Gachagua’s promised announcement is likely to set up the pace for the next General Elections, after he himself promised what appeared that would likely be a bruising political battle with Ruto.

''We have read and understood the President and we now want to promise him that our engagements will be structured in a way going forward because we initially talked to you when you had a bible and we did not understand you well then,’’ he stated.

