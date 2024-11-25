Trans Nzoia Governor GEORGE NATEMBEYA announces he will vie for the Presidency in 2027.

Monday, November 25, 2024 - Trans-Nzoia County Governor, George Natembeya, has joined Busia County Senator, Okiya Omtatah, in expressing interest in the presidency.
In an interview with one of the
local dailies over the weekend, Natembeya, who is also the Democratic Action Party
leader, revealed that he will run for the highest office in the land once he
completes his term as Trans-Nzoia Governor, promising to offer a fresh
alternative and practical leadership to better the lives of Kenyans.
Mr. Natembeya confirmed that his
eyes are set firmly on the Presidency, adding that he will run on a platform of
accountable and proactive leadership.
He also dismissed claims that he
is seeking a presidential running mate position.
"You can't change things
when you're the deputy. Even offering advice can lead to your
impeachment," Natembeya said.
Natembeya spoke days after he
was linked to a mega alliance that is being crafted by former Deputy President
Rigathi Gachagua, Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and former Devolution
Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments