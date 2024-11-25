Trans Nzoia Governor GEORGE NATEMBEYA announces he will vie for the Presidency in 2027.





Monday, November 25, 2024 - Trans-Nzoia County Governor, George Natembeya, has joined Busia County Senator, Okiya Omtatah, in expressing interest in the presidency.

In an interview with one of the local dailies over the weekend, Natembeya, who is also the Democratic Action Party leader, revealed that he will run for the highest office in the land once he completes his term as Trans-Nzoia Governor, promising to offer a fresh alternative and practical leadership to better the lives of Kenyans.

Mr. Natembeya confirmed that his eyes are set firmly on the Presidency, adding that he will run on a platform of accountable and proactive leadership.

He also dismissed claims that he is seeking a presidential running mate position.

"You can't change things when you're the deputy. Even offering advice can lead to your impeachment," Natembeya said.

Natembeya spoke days after he was linked to a mega alliance that is being crafted by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST