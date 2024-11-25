Many Cabinet Secretaries in RUTO's Cabinet are cowards, they can’t confront him with the truth! - GACHAGUA says





Monday, November 25, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has blasted President William Ruto's cabinet, saying it is a one-man show.

Speaking at a church function in Kigumo, Murang’a county, Gachagua said during his days in Cabinet, he was the only one who had the guts to confront Ruto and tell him to stop overtaxing Kenyans.

“In the Cabinet, I was the only one who could speak the truth. All others were afraid. When the president stared down at them, they all bowed down."Gachagua said.

The former second in command also stated that he fell out with President William Ruto after he opposed the Adani deals with the government.

"The Adani issue was the source of friction between myself and the President. In the Cabinet, I was the only one who could speak the truth.

