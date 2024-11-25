DRAMA in Fedha Estate, Embakasi as a man catches his wife ‘having fun’ with another man well-known to him (VIDEO).





Monday, November 25, 2024 - Residents of Fedha Estate in Embakasi were treated to a dramatic incident after a man caught his wife red-handed having ‘fun’ with another man.

The cheating wife booked a room with the side guy, not knowing that her husband was trailing them.

In the video, the heartbroken man is heard asking his wife’s illicit lover why he was wrecking his marriage, yet he was also married.

"Mbona unaniharibia ndoa na pia wewe umeoa na vile wasichana ni wengi huku nje,’’ he was heard saying as he confronted his wife’s lover, who is well-known to him.

The disgruntled husband revealed that he had pleaded with the man to stop messing with his wife when he discovered that they were having an affair.

However, his pleas fell on deaf ears.

Residents milled around to witness the dramatic incident that almost brought business in the busy estate to a standstill.

Watch the video.

He was caught with another Man's wife! pic.twitter.com/JYMLeTcRmz — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) November 25, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.