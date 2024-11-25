DRAMA in Fedha Estate, Embakasi as a man catches his wife ‘having fun’ with another man well-known to him (VIDEO).

Monday, November 25, 2024 - Residents of Fedha Estate in Embakasi were treated to a dramatic incident after a man caught his wife red-handed having ‘fun’ with another man.
The cheating wife booked a room with the side guy, not
knowing that her husband was trailing them.
In the video, the heartbroken man is heard asking his wife’s
illicit lover why he was wrecking his marriage, yet he was also married.
"Mbona unaniharibia ndoa na pia wewe umeoa na vile wasichana
ni wengi huku nje,’’ he was heard saying as he confronted his wife’s lover, who
is well-known to him.
The disgruntled husband revealed that he had pleaded with the
man to stop messing with his wife when he discovered that they were having an
affair.
However, his pleas fell on deaf ears.
Residents milled around to witness the dramatic incident that
almost brought business in the busy estate to a standstill.
Watch the video.
He was caught with another Man's wife! pic.twitter.com/JYMLeTcRmz— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) November 25, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
