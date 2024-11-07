This lady who has been flaunting a lavish lifestyle online has been arrested in connection with a multi-million gold scam and her car impounded by DCI (PHOTOs).

Thursday, November 7, 2024 - Social media has erupted after a lady who has been flaunting a lavish lifestyle online was arrested by DCI, and her car, a Mazda CX 5 registration number KDL 727 A, impounded.
She is believed to be among the scammers who defrauded Dubai-based businessmen of over USD
39,900 in a fake gold scam.
Masquerading as
genuine dealers in the precious metal, the scammers had on diverse dates in
September 2024 paraded coated off-base metals to hoodwink and lure the two
foreigners into a business deal, thereafter holing up with thousands of
dollars.
After making
several trips to the country and into the opulent offices in which the scammers
operated, the victims grew suspicious of the excuses made on why the 35kg of
gold they had bought was not being exported to Dubai as agreed, thereby
reporting the suspected fraud at DCI.
The suspects
were arrested in a coordinated crackdown by DCI.
See her photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments