How rogue youthful lawyers who sold Sirona Hotel using a fake title for Ksh 200 Million were sprayed with bullets by rogue DCI officers while riding in a posh Mercedes Benz.

According to Havi, the lawyers had approached him for
legal services after DCI attached their accounts with only Ksh 25 million
remaining.
Havi asked them to deposit fees of Ksh 5 Million before
he could move to court.
However, Havi changed his mind after veteran lawyer
Mugambi Imanyara advised him not to handle the multi-million fraud case.
Imanyara told Havi that the youthful lawyers were 'the walking dead'
True to Imanyara’s words, the rogue lawyers were shot
dead by suspected DCI officers, and their car was towed to Parklands police station.
‘’A week later, I saw a bullet-ridden Mercedes Benz 200C across my office at Parklands Station.
"I asked the OCPD, my schoolmate from Musingu what happened.
He told me, “wale Mawakili wa Sirona na client wao waliumwa wote. Hakuna kesi tena,’’ Havi wrote.
The
