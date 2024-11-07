How rogue youthful lawyers who sold Sirona Hotel using a fake title for Ksh 200 Million were sprayed with bullets by rogue DCI officers while riding in a posh Mercedes Benz.









Thursday, November 7, 2024 - Prominent lawyer Nelson Havi has narrated an incident where rogue youthful lawyers who sold Sirona Hotel for Ksh 200 Million using a fake title were cornered by DCI officers and killed in cold blood.

According to Havi, the lawyers had approached him for legal services after DCI attached their accounts with only Ksh 25 million remaining.

Havi asked them to deposit fees of Ksh 5 Million before he could move to court.

However, Havi changed his mind after veteran lawyer Mugambi Imanyara advised him not to handle the multi-million fraud case.

Imanyara told Havi that the youthful lawyers were 'the walking dead'

True to Imanyara’s words, the rogue lawyers were shot dead by suspected DCI officers, and their car was towed to Parklands police station.

‘’A week later, I saw a bullet-ridden Mercedes Benz 200C across my office at Parklands Station.

"I asked the OCPD, my schoolmate from Musingu what happened.

He told me, “wale Mawakili wa Sirona na client wao waliumwa wote. Hakuna kesi tena,’’ Havi wrote.





