This Kenyan lady settled for a MUBABA after divorce and she proudly flaunts him on social media (PHOTOs).





Friday, November 22, 2024 - Meet Suzie, a 37-year-old lady who is married to a 63-year-old man, proving that age is just a number.

Suzie met her husband Alex - a pastor - seven years after her divorce.

Alex had just lost his wife when they met.

"I met a man who loves me for who I am. He had lost his loving wife. He was left with 3 adult children. He was looking for someone he could spend the rest of his life with,’’ she said in a past interview.

Alex saw Suzie sharing her story about divorce online and fell in love with her.

They got married after dating for a few months.

"We both knew what we wanted. None of us wanted to waste time. Alex made me believe in marriage again – it’s good, it’s sweet and it’s working,’’ she said.

