This Kenyan lady settled for a MUBABA after divorce and she proudly flaunts him on social media (PHOTOs).

Suzie met her husband
Alex - a pastor - seven years after her divorce.
Alex had just lost his
wife when they met.
"I met a man who loves me for who I am. He had lost his loving wife.
He was left with 3 adult children. He was looking for someone he could spend
the rest of his life with,’’ she
said in a past interview.
Alex saw Suzie sharing
her story about divorce online and fell in love with her.
They got married after
dating for a few months.
"We both knew what we wanted. None of us wanted to waste time. Alex
made me believe in marriage again – it’s good, it’s sweet and it’s working,’’ she said.
Below are photos of the couple.
