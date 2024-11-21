The cop pictured shooting unarmed protesters during Gen Z protests was spotted again unleashing terror on peaceful protesters in Nairobi CBD on Thursday (PHOTOs).

Friday, November 22, 2024 - During Gen Z protests in June, a photo of a masked police officer in plain clothes went viral after he was pictured shooting at unarmed protesters.
Kenyans flocked to social
media to call for his arrest and shared his photo on various social media
platforms.
However, no action was
taken against the rogue cop.
He was pictured again
on Thursday unleashing terror on peaceful protesters who flocked to Nairobi CBD
to exercise their democratic rights as Ruto was making the highly-anticipated
State of the Nation address.
See photos.
