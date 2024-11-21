The cop pictured shooting unarmed protesters during Gen Z protests was spotted again unleashing terror on peaceful protesters in Nairobi CBD on Thursday (PHOTOs).





Friday, November 22, 2024 - During Gen Z protests in June, a photo of a masked police officer in plain clothes went viral after he was pictured shooting at unarmed protesters.

Kenyans flocked to social media to call for his arrest and shared his photo on various social media platforms.

However, no action was taken against the rogue cop.

He was pictured again on Thursday unleashing terror on peaceful protesters who flocked to Nairobi CBD to exercise their democratic rights as Ruto was making the highly-anticipated State of the Nation address.

See photos.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.