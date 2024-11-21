Outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Kenya MEG WHITMAN lauds Kenya's democracy in her parting shot - LOOK!





Friday, November 22, 2024 - Outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, has described Kenya as the most stable democracy in East Africa.

Speaking in Kisumu City, Whitman hailed Kenya as the strongest democracy in the region, a foundation she believes will propel the nation to greater heights.

The country, she said, has immense potential, calling for the strengthening of democracy and good governance to take it to the next level.

"Every country including the United States needs to constantly work to uphold these values.

"Kenya is the most stable democracy in East Africa. It is not perfect; the USA is not perfect either.

"Therefore, there is a lot more work to be done," she said.

Whitman, who resigned last week and is set to leave the country on Saturday said her tour of duty was successful.

She lauded the strong Kenya-USA ties which have been strengthened during her tenure with the two countries signing several bilateral agreements for mutual benefit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST