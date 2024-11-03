This is too much! 9 Western countries condemn RUTO and KINDIKI over the rising arrests, abductions and killings





Sunday, November 3, 2024 – The world is now worried over the rising abductions and killings being witnessed in Kenya under the leadership of President William Ruto.

This is after nine embassies in Kenya condemned Ruto’s administration over the atrocities that are allegedly being carried out by the police.

In a joint statement, the diplomatic missions from Denmark, Germany, Britain, Finland, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, and Ireland reiterated Kenya's constitutional provision for human rights and freedoms.

While acknowledging Ruto’s commitment to uphold the rule of law, the ambassadors accused the Head of State of failing to heed his initial promise of ending the menace that has been witnessed in recent weeks.

According to the nine ambassadors, Ruto publicly declared that such incidents would not happen under his watch and that all individuals involved in abductions would be held accountable.

The diplomatic missions also faulted Ruto’s regime for disobeying court orders that directed the National Police Service (NPS) and other security organs in the country to curb such cases.

“We note our concern over ongoing reports of arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances despite High Court rulings. It is crucial to ensure the rule of law prevails and the rulings of the judiciary are followed,” the ambassadors noted.

“We note President Ruto's commitment that such incidents will not happen under his watch and that all individuals involved will be held accountable,” the statement added.

The diplomats, while expressing their displeasure, urged Ruto to ensure the rule of law prevailed and the rulings of the judiciary were followed.

The ambassadors further called for swift investigations into the matter.

