This is too much! 9 Western countries condemn RUTO and KINDIKI over the rising arrests, abductions and killings

Sunday, November 3, 2024 – The world is now worried over the rising abductions and killings being witnessed in Kenya under the leadership of President William Ruto.
This is after nine embassies in
Kenya condemned Ruto’s administration over the atrocities that are
allegedly being carried out by the police.
In a joint statement, the
diplomatic missions from Denmark, Germany, Britain, Finland, Netherlands,
Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, and Ireland reiterated Kenya's constitutional
provision for human rights and freedoms.
While acknowledging Ruto’s
commitment to uphold the rule of law, the ambassadors accused the Head of State
of failing to heed his initial promise of ending the menace that has been
witnessed in recent weeks.
According to the nine
ambassadors, Ruto publicly declared that such incidents would not happen under
his watch and that all individuals involved in abductions would be held
accountable.
The diplomatic missions
also faulted Ruto’s regime for disobeying court orders that directed the
National Police Service (NPS) and other security organs in the country to curb
such cases.
“We note our concern over
ongoing reports of arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances despite High
Court rulings. It is crucial to ensure the rule of law prevails and the rulings
of the judiciary are followed,” the ambassadors noted.
“We note President Ruto's
commitment that such incidents will not happen under his watch and that all
individuals involved will be held accountable,” the statement added.
The diplomats, while expressing
their displeasure, urged Ruto to ensure the rule of law prevailed and the
rulings of the judiciary were followed.
The ambassadors further called
for swift investigations into the matter.
