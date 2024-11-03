Details emerge that Government Spokesman ISAAC MWAURA is set to be fired for having secret meetings with impeached Deputy President RIGATHI GACHAGUA.





Sunday, November 3, 2024 - Government spokesman Isaac Mwaura is reportedly a marked man for supposedly backing the wrong side in the publicized political battle between President William Ruto and impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Reports indicate that influential individuals in the government claim that Mwaura is not only failing his job, but they also have evidence of his secret meetings with the rival camp.

Those close to powers that be feel that he is biting the hand that feeds him.

However, Mwaura has promised that he will not go down without a fight if he is fired.

