GACHAGUA gets rare support as MIGUNA MIGUNA now tells him what to do after losing his impeachment battle – Look!





Prominent lawyer Miguna Miguna has advised former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua not to give up the fight even after losing the impeachment battle that saw Prof. Kithure Kindiki sworn in as the next Deputy President.

Taking to his X account, Miguna voiced his support for the impeached Gachagua in a rare move that has caught many by surprise.

He urged the former DP to go all the way to Kenya’s Apex Court to fight his impeachment even though it is now overtaken by events.

“To Rigathi Gachagua: Fight all the way to the Supreme Court. It doesn’t matter if they rule against you. Do it for the record,” Miguna urged.

According to Miguna, going all the way to the apex court would also expose the judiciary and the emptiness of the charges leveled against him.

“Also do it expose the emptiness of the charges because they are planning to arraign you in court in due course and you must expose them in open court- from the compromised three-judge bench to the colonized Supreme Court,” his statement read in part.

Miguna Miguna stated that although he previously disagreed with Gachagua for supporting the late President Daniel Moi in the 1980s, he would still stand by him now, as he believes Gachagua is a victim of a political witch hunt.

“For some of us it doesn’t matter that we have disagreed with you since 1987 at the University of Nairobi, when we valiantly fought against Daniel Arap Moi’s tyranny which you supported and we ended up in the Nyayo Torture Chambers and exile while you have been on the side of repression and plunder throughout your life,” Miguna added.

Miguna warned Gachagua against bowing under pressure from the government, intimating that a surrender by the former DP would effectively signal the end of his political career.

“If you surrender, Ruto will bury you without clothes. Never, ever, kneel down before anyone,” the lawyer claimed.

