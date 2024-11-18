This is the real reason RUTO’s Gov’t suspended passport bookings even as jobless Kenyans struggle to get passports to look for jobs abroad





Monday, November 18, 2024 - The government of President William Ruto, through the Ministry of Interior, announced the suspension of online passport booking to hasten the collection of thousands of critical documents.

In a notice, the Directorate of Immigration advised Kenyans who applied for the passports to collect their documents from the station where they submitted their application.

According to the Immigration Department, there were about 65,000 uncollected passports with Nairobi, Mombasa, Embu, Kisii, Eldoret, and Kisumu leading in the number of centres with uncollected passports.

To support the travel requirements of Kenyans seeking job opportunities outside the country, the government revealed that it had set up dedicated migrant labour counters to fast-track passport applications.

Applicants seeking job opportunities outside the country and in demand of a passport were urged to attach the relevant proof to support the application.

Additionally, the government also noted it had expanded its passport issuance capacity by investing in advanced printers and deploying more staff to meet an ever-growing demand for services.

To further ease the collection of the passports and reduce pressure on workers at Nyayo House Headquarters, the government announced that it opened regional Immigration offices in Kericho and Bungoma to reduce pressure on Nyayo House headquarters.

According to the government, additional regional offices would soon be opened in Garissa, Nyeri, and Machakos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST