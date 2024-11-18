GACHAGUA almost causes a stampede as Kenyans rush to greet him after making an impromptu visit to a Nyama Choma joint (VIDEO).





Monday, November 18, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua made an impromptu visit at a Nyama Choma joint in Kenol, Murang’a as he was driving to the city after attending a church function in Embu on Saturday.

In the video, Kenyans are seen rushing to greet Gachagua and welcome him to the popular Nyama Choma joint located along the busy Sagana-Nairobi highway.

Everyone in the vicinity wanted to shake Gachagua’s hand, giving his security a hard time.

The former DP was accompanied by leaders allied to him among them Githunguri MP Gathoni Wa Muchomba.

Gachagua has been resonating well with Kenyans after he was kicked out of office, following his impeachment by both Parliament and the Senate.

While the majority of leaders allied to UDA have been facing resistance from the electorate, Gachagua has been getting a warm reception in all the places he visits, especially in the Mt Kenya region.

Watch the video.

Gachagua Gets Warm Reception After Making An Impromptu Visit At A Nyama Choma Joint

