Government responds after KALONZO urged Kenyans to reject RUTO’s countrywide livestock vaccination plan





Monday, November 18, 2024 - The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development has called out Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka for allegedly misleading Kenyans about a planned livestock vaccination campaign.

Kalonzo called on Kenyans and the international community to reject the vaccination plan.

The Azimio leader claimed that the vaccination plan was part of a bigger agenda by multinational companies to introduce GMO meats to the market.

According to Kalonzo, the vaccines to be used in the nationwide exercise were procured from companies with interests in GMO foods.

He alleged that the vaccination was, therefore, an experiment aimed at taming the population of cows in the country.

However, Agriculture CS Andrew Karanja has stepped in to address concerns surrounding the nationwide livestock vaccination plan.

According to Karanja, the initiative was motivated by the global demand for animal products, thus the need to maintain the health and wellness of livestock in the country.

The CS stated that the vaccination drive targeted 22 million cattle against foot and mouth disease (FMD) and 50 million sheep and goats against PPR.

He further assured that the vaccines are secure and would be supplied by the Kenya Vaccine Production Institute (KEVEVAPI), which he added has been certified by Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and approved by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH).

